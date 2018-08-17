Cougar Creek Fire Crews Brace For Another Red Flag Warning

All of the established containment lines held Thursday even through some significant winds. Friday’s plan will have crews building and maintaining lines along the south and west flanks of the fire and working north during today’s shift. A Red Flag Warning is posted this afternoon through 9pm this evening. Northwest winds of 16 to 21 mph are forecast, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the fire this morning. The Incident Command Post was relocated to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery but most firefighters and resources are remaining at a remote “spike” camp in Entiat for firefighting efforts on the east side of the fire.

The Cougar Creek Fire is at 34,482 acres and 35% containment. 1,119 personnel are working the fire

Meet the new Incident Commander on the Cougar Creek Fire, Noel Livingston