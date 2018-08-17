Cougar Creek Fire Grows in Size, but Not Containment

The Cougar Creek Fire grew overnight to nearly 34,500 acres and is considered 35 percent contained. Public Information Officer Mike Reichling says they have been busy prepping for windy conditions.

“They’ve done a lot of work on the southeast around to the southwestern part of the fire between that Sugar Loaf Lookout, doing those managed burns toward the major fire to try to provide that lack of fuel for when the main fire hits it, it stops in its tracks.”

Reichling says it’s important for everyone to be careful tonight with a red flag warning from 3:00 p.m. until midnight.