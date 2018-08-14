Cougar Creek Fire Grows to 31,000+ Acres

The Cougar Creek Fire grew to just over 31,00 acres by Tuesday morning. Today, firefighters are using favorable weather conditions to prepare holding lines ahead of winds predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. The fiRe has threatened 300 residential and commercial structures but none have been damaged.

The Cougar Creek Fire is currently at 31,062 acres and still at 5% containment. 1, 205 personnel are assigned. Evacuation levels remain unchanged as of Tuesday, August 14 at 9:00 AM. Chelan County Emergency Management Officials want to wait until Thursday before considering a reduction on Level 3 (LEAVE NOW) Notices. Windy conditions are expected on Wednesday and Incident Commanders want to wait until any threat has passed before a determination on evacuation orders are considered.

The Lost Fire remained at 114 acres and has not grown in recent days.

There will be a community meeting in Chelan at the Chelan Performing Arts Center tonight, August 14 at 6:00 PM.

Operations Chief Shannon Prather gives an update Tuesday morning on the Cougar Creek and Lost Fire