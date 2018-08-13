Cougar Creek Fire Reaches 29,000 Acres, Community Meeting Tonight

Cougar Creek Fire:

Sunday’s firing operations stopped the progression of spot fires within the Entiat River Valley and protected the town of Ardenvoir. “On the heels of an intense two days, our firefighters held the fire lines, and we saved structures,” said Incident Commander Rick Young.

Favorable weather conditions Sunday night allowed direct attack on the Cougar Creek Fire. Personnel worked through the night, protecting structures and strengthening fire lines south of Stormy Creek and north of Mud Creek.

Residents may see smoke in the valleys Monday with an inversion layer putting a lid over the fire. The stable atmosphere makes Monday a great day to directly engage the fire. Firefighting priorities remain in the Entiat River Valley Monday. Active firing occurs on the east side, south of Tyee Creek, in Stormy Creek, and in Potato Creek. Firing operations are also extending around the southeast tip of the fire toward the west. Dozers will reinforce line around the southern and western perimeter to protect Plain.

Level 1 “fire advisories” are in place for residents on Oklahoma Gulch Road, Navarre Coulee Road (from Hwy 97-ALT to South Lakeshore Rd); Johnson Creek Road and First Creek Road. Bear Mountain Road is not affected. The additional advisories are a result of a spot fire originating from the Cougar Creek Fire into the Potato Creek drainage. The spot fire occurred Saturday afternoon and is burning to the northeast. Residents in the mentioned areas are asked to monitor fire information and be “ready” to evacuate as conditions change.

The Entiat River Road from Ardenvoir north to the end of the road (approximately to milepost 25) and Mad River Road are Level 3, which means “leave immediately.” The Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon up to the southern boundary of Ardenvoir is Level 2, which means “prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.”

Entiat River Road from US 97A to Crum Canyon is Level 1, which means “time to prepare.”

Lost Fire:

Monday morning’s infrared photos indicated no growth on the Lost Fire; acres holding at 114. Sunday, crews hiked the entire fire perimeter, and the fireline that surrounds the fire is holding.

Almost 1,200 personnel are assigned to the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires this week.

There is a community meeting at the Entiat Fire Station Monday evening at at 6:00 PM.

This video shows some of the intense burning on the Cougar Creek Fire