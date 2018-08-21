Cougar Creek Fire Tops 38,000 Acres, Now at 40% Containment

The Cougar Creek Fire has reached 38, 023 acres and a new containment figure of 40%.

Incident Commander Noel Livingston told an audience at a community meeting in Plain Monday night that winds are expected to blow from the southeast Tuesday which is a concern but cooler temperatures and increased humidity should help firefighters. Livingston aid a shift in the wind is forecast on Wednesday, “Particularly for Plain, Leavenworth, that westerly flow is a good thing, we’re going to have the wind at our back pushing the fire back into itself”

In the Tuesday briefing, supervisors reported northeast and east winds caused the fire to be very active on the western portion of the fire throughout Monday and into the evening.

Firefighters continue to limit fire spread westward toward the communities of Chiwawa Pines, Shugart Flats, and Plain. Fire crews are assessing structures in these communities an in the Entiat Valley. Secondary fire containment lines above the communities are also being prepared. Dozers and other heavy equipment are improving and reinforcing containment south area of the fire.

Fire managers continue to monitor and assess the fire in Grandma Creek on the northern perimeter of the fire above the Entiat River.

As a contingency measure, structures in the upper Entiat River Valley are being assessed and additional contingency lines are being identified.

On Monday afternoon, Chelan County Emergency Management implemented Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notifications on Chiwawa Loop Rd from Plain to the intersection with Chiwawa River Road. The Communities of Chiwawa River Pines and Shugart Flats and all roads that intersect with the Chiwawa Loop Road are included. Plain is remaining at a Level 1. The order was implemented as of 4:30pm Monday afternoon.