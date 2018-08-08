Cougar Creek & Lost Fire Community Meeting Tonight in Plain

There will be a community meeting tonight, Wednesday, August 8th covering the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires at the Plain Community Church in Plain at 7:00 PM. It will be livestreamed on the Cougar Creek Fire Info Facebook page. The public is invited to meet the fire team, receive updates, and ask questions of incident team fire personnel and local fire officials.

Potato Creek remains at LEVEL 3 Evacuation (LEAVE NOW) to the end of Entiat River Rd. at MP 25 Mad River to Potato Creek is at a Level 2 notice.

The Cougar Creek Fire is listed at 9,178 acres but the increase from Tuesday’s estimate of approximately 6,200 acres is the result of new aerial mapping technology, burnout operations along Tyee Ridge and some interior burning according to Fire Information Officer Nick Mikel.

This morning, Mikel said there were plans to begin retardant drops in the Miner’s Ridge area because the Cougar Creek Fire has become more active in the Mad River drainage.

Firefighters made good progress in slowing fire spread on both the Cougar Creek and the Lost Fire now at 107 acres on Tuesday, in spite of elevated temperatures, reduced humidity and unfavorable winds. A direct attack is still being used along the lines of both fires, as well as heavy use of air resources. More firefighting crews are headed into both fires today in anticipation of gusting winds and even higher temperatures over the next two days. 811 personnel are assigned to the fires.

Here is the Wednesday, Aug. 8th morning briefing