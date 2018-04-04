Court ordered spills upheld on Lower Columbia, Snake River Dams

The court ordered increase in spill on dams in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers began Tuesday. Increased spills were ordered last year by a Federal Judge and upheld Monday at the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on the Columbia at the Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day, and McNary Dams Spills were also ordered on the Snake River at the Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose, and Lower Granite Dams.

Environmental groups believe the move will help protect salmon and steelhead.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Simon ruled last spring that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must spill more water through spillways, rather than generate electricity by running it through turbines.

Opponents argue that the increased spill will actually harm salmon and cost Bonneville Power Administration customers over $40 million in added utility costs. Critics also say the spills hamper freight transportation on the Columbia.

iFiber One News reported the BPA will likely raise rates and the utility in Lincoln County has already confirmed that it will be raising its rates as a result.