Court Rules McCleary Decision Not Satisfied

The Washington Legislature is digesting some bad news from the state Supreme Court Wednesday. The court said that the state is still not on track to meet a deadline of September 1st of next year to get basic education funding up to state Constitution levels.

The justices did say that lawmakers have made good progress, except on a teacher salary model. Govenror Jay Inslee released the following statement in reaction to the ruling.

“I’m encouraged the court recognized the incredible progress we’ve made toward fully funding basic education. As the court noted, the plan the Legislature adopted, but for the timing, will meet constitutional requirements.

“I share the court’s disappointment that the Legislature did not meet its self-imposed 2018 deadline for fully funding basic education. The plan I put forward nearly a year ago would have done so.

“I want to remind everyone that solving the McCleary decision is only one stop on our journey to give our students the education system they deserve.”

The ruling continues daily sanctions against the Legislature and orders another update next April 9th.