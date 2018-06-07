Court Rules State in Compliance with McCleary Decision

The Washington State Supreme Court issued an order Thursday finding the State Legislature has officially completed the final item of compliance in the McCleary Ruling. The order also means contempt order against the state and the daily sanctions of $100,000 has been lifted.

The state had been in contempt of court since 2014 for lack of progress on a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling known as the McCleary ruling that found that K-12 school funding was inadequate.

In November, the court said a plan passed by the Legislature last year which included statewide property tax increase earmarked for education satisfied its earlier ruling, but justices took issue with the fact that the salary component wasn’t fully funded until September 2019. This year, lawmakers expedited that timeframe to Sept. 1, 2018.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued the following statement on the state Supreme Court’s McCleary ruling:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision affirms that, at long last, our Legislature is providing the funding necessary to cover the basic costs of our K-12 schools. Reversing decades of underfunding has been among the heaviest lifts we’ve faced in recent years and required difficult and complex decisions, but I’m incredibly proud and grateful for all those who came together on a bipartisan basis to get this job done.

“We know that our children need more than just a basic education. This is not the end of our efforts to ensure schools are able to provide students everything they need to succeed and thrive. There is more to come as we focus on early education, career-connected learning, special education and additional supports for struggling or at-risk students. I look forward to continuing our bipartisan collaboration and success in making Washington’s schools the best.”

Representative Mike Steele of the 12th district says it is now time for the legislature to shift its attention in regards to education. “I’m excited that McCleary is behind us because now I’m ready to focus on student outcomes and successes. As someone who serves on the K-12 education committee, that’s what we should be concerned with.”