Crescent Bar Work Continuing on Schedule

Grant County PUD has announced timelines along with three major construction projects underway at the Crescent Bar Recreation Site. Crews have installed the steel framework embedded in natural river rock and covered it pre-cast concrete to form the new boat ramp. That is expected to be done by Memorial Day. A new pump house, well and pumping equipment will go for drinking water and fire suppression. That is expected to be completed by July. A new wastewater system, which will effect the island’s golf course, is going in right now as well. The current open air wastewater lagoon will be decommissioned once the new system is up and running in November. More details can be found at the Grant PUD website.