Crescent Mountain Fire and Gilbert Fire Prompting Public Meeting Wednesday

From Inciweb:

● Crescent Mountain Fire: 7,671 acres (0% contained)

● Gilbert Fire: 38 acres

● Personnel: 330

● Location: Headwaters of the Twisp River

● Start Date: July 28, 2018

● Cause: Lightning

A public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 8, at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp

Current Activity: Fire activity increased yesterday with the Crescent Fire pushing south of Williams Creek and northeast toward Abernathy Peak. The Gilbert Fire is exhibiting no fire activity with little smoke observed. Firefighters are working to widen existing roads utilizing heavy equipment, evaluating ingress and egress routes, and preparing around homes and other structures. The fire edge is currently 3.9 miles from the closest structure in the Twisp River drainage.

Fire Size: To date, the fire size has been an estimate. An accurate number has been difficult to obtain due to the steepness of the terrain and the smoke limiting access from above. On Sunday, it became obvious the fire is appreciably smaller than had been estimated. Rather than continuing to give estimates, the official size has been held at the same level for the past couple of days. With today’s clear skies, an accurate assessment of the fire’s size is being obtained. The updated size will be announced on Facebook as soon as we have it.

Evacuations: There is currently a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents above the road closure at the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Twisp River Road. A Level 2 evacuation notice means residents should be prepared to leave immediately in the event a Level 3 notice is issued. With predicted weather, the fire is expected to continue to move eastward.

Closures: Twisp River Road (Forest Road 4400) from the intersection with Buttermilk Road (Forest Road 43) to the terminus at Roads End Campground. West Twisp River Road (Forest Roads 4420, 4430, 4435, and 4440) from the intersection with Buttermilk Road to its terminus at Twisp River Horse Camp. All trailheads and trails originating from these roads are closed. Travel on Thompson Ridge Road (Forest Road 4410) and Little Bridge Creek Road (Forest Road 4415) is not advised. Specific trail, road, and area closures, and a closure map for the fire, may be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6093/.

Smoke: Fires will continue to generate heavy smoke. Heavy smoke is being generated from all the fires in the area. For information on smoke and public health, please visit: wasmoke.blogspot.com. For smoke information in Spanish visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires/HumodeIncendios