Crescent Mountain Fire Expected to Be Active Today

Crescent Mountain Fire officials met with the community in Twisp last night. Incident Commander Mike Dueitt says the fire jumped the Williams Creek Drainage yesterday and the major growth in the fire was in the North Twisp River and North Creek Drainages.

“All of that smoke coming off that large area was woven back over the fire and over town and all of that kept the fire shelter and shaded. The temperatures were about 20 degrees cooler under the smoke column which really helped out.”

The fire has topped 11,200 acres burning in timber. It’s zero percent contained.

Dueitt says many people are wondering about evacuations and he told residents at a meeting in Twisp last night, they’re prepared.

“We’re trying to keep everybody in their homes as long as we can so that we don’t have you displaced. If the fire is doing as we predicted it will and not push down towards your place; that’s the reason we’re trying to leave everything in place. We do have the evacuations and points and their plan so that if we do have to, we can do it in a staged version.”

Weather is expected to increase fire spread throughout the day today and into tomorrow.