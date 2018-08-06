Crescent Mountain Fire Tops 7,600 acres

The Crescent Mountain Fire is 7,671 acres burning in timber and trees near Winthrop. The Southern Area Red Incident Management Team took control of fighting the fire Sunday morning. 220 personnel are battling the blaze with reports saying the fire is moving slowly down the Anderson Creek drainage. There is currently a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents above the road closure at the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Twisp River Road. The fires are expected to continue to produce heavy smoke in the area. It is believed the fire is lightning caused.

The Gilbert Fire, burning nearby, is about 38 acres in size. There are some road closures: Twisp River Road #4440 from the intersection with Buttermilk Road #43 to the terminus at Roads End Campground. On the south side of Twisp River, roads #4430, #4435, #4440 from the intersection with Buttermilk Road #43 to the end at Twisp River Horsecamp. All trailheads and trails originating from these roads are closed. Travel on Thompson Ridge Road #4410 and Little Bridge Creek Road #4415 is not advised.