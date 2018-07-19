Crews Battle Blaze Near Winthrop, Now in Mopup Mode

A six-acre fire near Winthrop that was moving from Bear Creek Road towards Prospect Road was in a mopup stage Wednesday night. Crews from DNR, the Forest Service and Okanogan Fire Districts 6 and 15 all fought the blaze that started earlier yesterday. Embers started a spot fire a short distance away from where the main fire was, but crews dealt with it in about an hour with air water drops. The aircraft fighting the fire has been returned to Omak. Okanogan County Emergency Management says they are seeing smoke in the area that is coming from a fire burning in Canada.