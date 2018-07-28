Crews Reach 20% Containment on 1,800 Acre Chelan Hills Fire

The Chelan Hills Fire fire showed minimal flame activity overnight but the fire has grown to 1,800 acres. Public Information Officer Michael Krueger said the fire is estimated at 20% containment.

The fire is just east of Highway 97, south of the Beebe Bridge. It is burning in grass, short brush, and wheat fields. The fire is threatening structures and wheat fields. There are reports of some lost structures. Up to 50 homes remain on a Level 3 evacuation notice (must leave).

Highway 97 was reopened between Orondo and the Beebe Bridge with single lane piloted traffic shortly before midnight. The roadway is now open in both directions (as of 10:15 Saturday morning) with no restrictions. Boaters are asked to remain clear of the Beebe Bridge area that may be used by the planes and helicopters for dipping water. Krueger said Lake Chelan is also being used as a source for aircraft assigned to the fire.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 is in charge of the fire with 200 personnel from Douglas County Fire District 1,4, and 5, BLM and Washington DNR crews. Due to the complexity of the fire it will probably be turned over to a Type 2 team this afternoon.