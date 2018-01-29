Crews restore most power outages after Saturday windstorm

Strong winds knocked power out for many Chelan County residents including in West Wenatchee, the Lake Wenatchee area and Upper Valley on Saturday. As many as 2,000 customers were without power as Chelan PUD crews worked throughout the weekend to restore service with power back on by around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. PUD crews were still working on isolated power outages Sunday but are asking anyone who is still without power to contact Chelan PUD at 1-877-PUD-8123

Peak wind gusts at Pangborn Memorial Airport were measured between 26-31 mph on Saturday from 1pm and 6pm but were much stronger in locations west of the National Weather Service monitoring station at the airport. The Mission Ridge website reported wind speeds at 110 mph Saturday