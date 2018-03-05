Crews Work on Burch Mountain Road Sinkhole

There is a 12 foot by 58 foot hole on Burch Mountain Road near Harlow Lane in Wenatchee. Chelan County Public Works crews cut out the area Monday morning around a sinkhole that formed on Sunday.

An excavator is being used to get a look below in hopes of determining what caused it. That will then help them come up with a solution.

Right now, they suspect the problem is connected to the stormwater system below the roadway. Expect delays while crews are working.

Public Works says on their Facebook page an update will be released later Monday.