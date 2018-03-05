latest News

Crews Work on Burch Mountain Road Sinkhole

Photo from Chelan County Public Works

Posted By: Dylan Carder March 5, 2018

There is a 12 foot by 58 foot hole on Burch Mountain Road near Harlow Lane in Wenatchee. Chelan County Public Works crews cut out the area Monday morning around a sinkhole that formed on Sunday.

An excavator is being used to get a look below in hopes of determining what caused it. That will then help them come up with a solution.

Right now, they suspect the problem is connected to the stormwater system below the roadway. Expect delays while crews are working.

Public Works says on their Facebook page an update will be released later Monday.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Crews Work on Burch Mountain Road Sinkhole"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*