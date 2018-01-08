Crowdfunding Campaign tops Community Foundation Grants

The Community Foundation of NCW provided the following news release

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded a total $441,630 to 25 nonprofits, thanks to generous donations to Give NCW from people across the region and beyond.

The foundation awarded $201,250 in Regional Impact Grants, and the public donated $235,380 through Give NCW.

An extra $5,000 was added to the total awards from the foundation through its Funday Monday contest, where names were drawn from donations processed on each Monday of the campaign. Winners received $500, $1,000, or $2,000 to use on Give NCW any way they chose.

“This is the second year that the public has outdone the foundation in funding our local nonprofits” said Beth Stipe, executive director. “Give NCW allows everyone to be part of philanthropy. The minimum gift is $10, and those add up to a lot when everyone pitches in. We want everyone to feel like they can support good work happening in their own community, and these results make us feel we are helping to make that happen.”

Give NCW is a crowdfunding campaign that supports twenty-five nonprofits who have received a Regional Impact Grant from the foundation to help fund a program or project, but still need additional funds to meet their goal.

Donations to Give NCW are tax-deductible and credit card fees are absorbed by the foundation through the Partners in Giving program, so 100% of the donations support the nonprofits.

Applicants must be 501c3 public charities or government agencies serving Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. The grant will be open June 1, 2018 and due August 1, 2018 – one month earlier than previous years.

For full results of the campaign, visit www.cfncw.org/givencw.