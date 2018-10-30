Crypto Mining Banned in Chelan

The City of Chelan has banned cryptocurrency mining operations from setting up within the city limits. Mayor Mike Cooney says no businesses have actually moved their operations legally to Chelan, but there was some interest.

“The feeling amongst the council and myself is that the overall good that is derived from allowing that doesn’t come to the standard of what we’re trying to attract to Chelan which is clean, light industry.”

Cooney says they’re bending over backwards to bring in ag and tourism type businesses which can bring more jobs than a crypto operation.