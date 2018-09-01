Crystal Fire at 30% Containment, 2,500 Acres

Sunday 8am UPDATE–

The Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team is reporting 30% containment as of Saturday night on the Crystal Fire. No structures have been damaged in the 2,500 acre fire.

Crews monitored hot spots overnight and on Sunday will try to close gaps in the containment lines and secure the perimeter. The emphasis will focus on protecting homes. The fire is still a threat to houses, orchards and other agricultural lands within and adjacent to the active burn area.

The Crystal Fire was first reported early Saturday on the north edge of East Wenatchee,near 10th Street NE and N. Nile. Strong winds quickly spread the fire through dry brush and grass threatening nearby homes and orchards. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 2 (Ready) evacuation notices for those homes in the early morning hours and instituted road closures in the Legacy Orchards neighborhood. A request for an emergency State Mobilization of additional resources was approved at 7am Saturday morning.

Douglas and Chelan County firefighters and the Bureau of Land Management were on the initial attack and were successful in preventing any loss or damage to structures. Additional resources arriving through the day Saturday included aircraft which significantly reduced the threat to private property. By late afternoon fire behavior had moderated after scorching an estimated 2500 acres.

Level 2 evacuation notices remain in place, but roads closed earlier in the day were re-opened to traffic and officials set containment at 30 percent.

12:00pm UPDATE:

The Crystal Fire is burning in brush, sage and grass. This fire is estimated at 2,500 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.

The fire perimeter area is currently North of 10th Street NE, between North Lyle Ave and Keane Grade. Road closures are currently in place for 10th Street NE, from N. Lyle to N. Stark.

There are no additional evacuation requests at this time. Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued to approximately 40 residences on N Nickel LN, NE Olympic DR and SE 10th St from N Nile to N Stark Ave

There are two helicopters working the fire with orders for six wildland strike teams, three handcrews, and one dozer.

There are no reports of any structures lost.

UPDATE: Douglas Fire Public Information Officer Kay McKellar says the fire has reached 1,000 acres in size and the darker colored smoke is likely a junk pile burning. A Type 3 Incident Management team is on its way and is expected to arrive this afternoon or early evening. At 7:30 Saturday morning, it became a state mobilization fire which allowed additional resources to be called. The wind is driving the brush fire right now. Incident Commander Mike Soltwich says not structures have been lost and no firefighters have been injured. Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

–Original Story–

A 3rd Alarm brush fire was reported around 2am near 10th Street NE and N. Nile. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 2 evacuation notices to approximately 40 residences on N Nickel LN, NE Olympic DR and SE 10th St from N Nile to N Stark Ave.

No structures have been lost at this time.

Road closures are in place from NE 10th St at N Nile and NE 8th St at NE Stark.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area and be aware of emergency responders.