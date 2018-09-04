Crystal Fire Contained and No Structures Damaged

The Crystal Fire was completely contained and mopped up by Monday afternoon after burning 2,610 acres. Fire Information Officer Ben Shearer with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team said the fire was turned over to Douglas County Fire District #1 and #2 crews Monday afternoon. Residents may see hot spots sending up smoke for the next few days.

There was no damage to any homes or structures reported. Chelan and Douglas County firefighters and Bureau of Land Management personnel successfully to defended homes and structures in the early stages of the fire until additional resources arrived Saturday afternoon under State Mobilization. The resources included air support from multiple aircraft that dumped water from the Columbia River and calmed the fire down significantly by late Saturday afternoon.

The fire started just after midnight Saturday morning near 10th Street NE and N. Nile and was pushed by gusty winds through dry grass, prompting road closures and Level 2 Evacuation Notices for 40 residences.

The cause is under investigation.