Customer Service Focus Happening in Ellensburg

Promoting and rewarding exemplary customer service are the goals of a new partnership involving the Ellensburg Downtown Association, City of Ellensburg, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, and Central Washington University. The Business to Community Stars Program is based on standards established by the National Customer Service Association…

That’s Carolyn Honeycutt, executive director of the Ellensburg Downtown Association.

B-2-C Stars program participants are dedicated to demonstrating good customer-service essentials, which include honesty, integrity, respect, and trust. They will receive special advertising opportunities on the Central campus and other promotional benefits. The program kick-off celebration is Saturday morning, from 10 to noon, at the Ellensburg Rotary Pavilion.

Advancing the family-friendly reputation of the City of Ellensburg, while creating an even more welcoming experience for all residents, are the concepts behind the Business to Community Stars Program. B-2-C Stars program participants will take part in two upcoming “secret shopper” evaluations. They have already completed a two-hour customer service training.

That’s Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Carolyn Honeycutt.

The new partnership involves the Ellensburg Downtown Association, City of Ellensburg, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, and Central Washington University. Businesses that make customer service a top priority and find ways to welcome customers to Kittitas County will be recognized for their efforts. The program kick-off event is Saturday morning, from 10 to noon, at the Ellensburg Rotary Pavilion.