CWU Holding Candlelight Vigil for ROTC Students

Central Washington University will be holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night to mourn two ROTC students who died last week. Ellensburg Police say that 21-year-old Austin McKenzie accidentally shot 22-year-old Michael Demchuck and then turned the gun on himself Thursday night. They called it a tragic accident. The University will hold the vigil at the east patio of the Student Union building beginning at 7. They say attendees are welcome to leave notes, poems, words, flowers, etc. at the Wildcat Statue.