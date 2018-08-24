CWU Providing Air Quality Data

Central Washington University’s Geological Sciences Department is now posting real-time time air quality and weather conditions on line. Chemistry Professor Anne Johansen says the The data includes on fine particulate matter and ozone concentrations, which can be the source of breathing problems.

“I think the more hard data we can provide the community to look up and make up their own mind as to whether the air is healthy or not to breathe is the service that we should provide to the community.”

The information is based on data collected from high-tech monitors located on the top of the Science II building on the Ellensburg campus.

Johansen says the project is also proving beneficial in the university classroom.

“We download this data in students’ classes for projects where they do statistical analysis, so it has other purposes than just providing the data to the community.”

The air quality monitor link can be found at the CWU Geology Department’s Website.