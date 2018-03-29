CWU Starting Computer Science Education Program

An increasing number of highly trained computer science teachers are needed within school classrooms in Washington. To help meet the expanding need, Central Washington University is launching the first computer science teaching endorsement available in the state for more than two decades. Central professor Ian Loverro, from the department of Curriculum, Supervision, and Educational Leadership, who was among the last students to earn the earlier certification.

As part of its new science, technology, engineering, and math teaching program, the endorsement allows undergraduates to earn both their bachelor’s degree in computer science and teaching certification at the same time. It opens expanded career choices to them, even beyond classroom teaching

The goal is to help quickly fill the need for more highly trained computer science teachers, coupled with an ability to offer more computer science education options in state classrooms.