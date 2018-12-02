CWU Students Swing Into Action

Students in a Central Washington University College of Business leadership capstone class have completed coursework designed to help area elementary students. The project, which began last spring quarter, involved raising about four-thousand dollars. Students then had to work with other community organizations to allow for installation of a wheelchair swing at Ellensburg’s Valley View Elementary School.

Senior Hannah Fallon was among the students taking the class. She also helped to drive the project to completion.

“Honestly I think this was the most real-world situation that I’ve ever had to deal with.” said Fallon, “It was really awesome for me to be able to use all the skills that I’ve learned in the classroom and actually apply them to a project that meant something and a project you can actually feel and see the impact.”

The official unveiling of the swing will take place on Tuesday, December 4th, at 2:00 p.m., at the school.