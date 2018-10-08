Daryn Klinginsmith Hoping Experience Proves Valuable if Elected PUD Commissioner

Daryn Klinginsmith is running for Chelan PUD Commissioner, Position 2. He worked for the utility for more than 20 years in a variety of roles.

“I feel like I have a very thorough understanding of the PUD, its equipment, people, especially how they work together; who I go to for information and I think that 20+ years of relationships with the people there and the knowledge of how the place works is to my benefit.”

He says he would love to see someone on the commission who has worked for the PUD before.

Klinginsmith says some of the bigger issues facing the utility are moving their headquarters, the retirement of a large portion of their workforce, repairs and upgrades to the system, but perhaps the biggest is the future of cryptocurrency operators.

“Cryptocurrency folks come to me. They know I’m running, they want to have a conversation with me and their issue is, ‘Just tell us, what’s the rule. We’ll either play by it or we won’t. We just want to know how much it’s going to cost and what’s the rules we need to play by.’ I can understand both sides of the coin.”

He says it’s important to find a middle ground where the industry can flourish, but protect the PUD and it’s customer-owners.

Hear the full interview: