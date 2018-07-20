Dead Bat Found on South Wenatchee Ave

A dead bat was found on the sidewalk at 21 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801 on July 18, 2018. Animal Control delivered the dead bat to Chelan-Douglas Health District. Due to the condition of the bat, it could not be tested for rabies. It is unknown if anyone, or any pet, came in touch with the bat. Touching a rabid bat, without gloves, may expose a person, or pet to rabies.

Chelan-Douglas Health District asks that you contact your local health jurisdiction if you or someone you know, or any of their pets, touched this bat. For any Chelan-Douglas residents, please call 509-886-6400 Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Anyone who encounters a bat should be evaluated by a medical professional for risk of rabies. If bitten, the medical provider should immediately report the bat bite to Chelan-Douglas Health District or your local health jurisdiction.

Please remember to never touch live or dead wild animals – especially bats, and keep all pets updated on their vaccines as required by Washington State Law (WAC 246-100-197). Please contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has come in contact with a bat.