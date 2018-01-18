Deal reached on water dispute that stalled new construction

Top state lawmakers have reached a deal on a complex rural water dispute that has held up approval of more than $4 billion in new school and other construction projects for months.

Rep. Larry Springer, a Kirkland Democrat, said Thursday that top Republican and Democratic leaders reached a negotiated agreement earlier this week on both the water dispute and the two-year capital budget.

Springer said in an interview that the proposed deal would allow landowners in rural areas to tap so-called permit-exempt wells while local committees in watersheds come up with longer-term mitigation plan.

The proposal also includes $300 million over the next 15 years for projects that improve stream flows.

Details on the deal were not immediately available, but Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson confirmed that she plans to bring the compromise water rights bill, along with the capital construction budget and bond bills, to a vote on Thursday evening. The Washington House has also scheduled floor action for this evening. House Minority Leader Dan Kristiansen, a Republican, said the deal was finalized late Wednesday after a meeting with Governor Jay Inslee. “We did come to an agreement,” said Kristiansen. “That’s been kind of the big logjam that we’ve been dealing with here down in Olympia.”

The agreement addresses a 2016 Washington Supreme Court decision in the Hirst case that put a damper on development in rural areas. The decision effectively halted the drilling of exempt or non-permitted private wells in several water basins across the state because of concern about the impact to stream and river flows. The court said counties were not adequately evaluating the impact of exempt wells, which are allowed to draw up to 5,000 gallons a day. As a result of the ruling, some property owners were unable to build homes.

Kristiansen indicated that the so-called “Hirst fix” might include a reduction in the number of gallons exempt wells can use daily.

Republicans have insisted on getting legislation to fix the so-called Hirst court decision before passing the capital budget. That 2016 state Supreme Court ruling effectively restricted new household wells in rural areas if they affect water kept in streams for fish or other senior water rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report