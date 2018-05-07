Delegation from Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan visits Apple Blossom Festival

A delegation from Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan may have been one of the last entries to march in the Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on Saturday but the delegates from Chelan County’s sister region in Central Asia certainly traveled the furthest to appear in the parade. Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith has been working to bring the delegation here for several years and the officials visited several communities in the Wenatchee Valley last week.

Smith says the sister region relationship with Issyk-Kul is because of the similarities with Chelan County

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in central Asia are considered the genetic home of the Apple.

The delegation was here to learn more about festivals which are not as common in Kyrgyzstan. Issyk-Kul will host the World Nomad games in September and Smith is hoping to send a local Chelan County delegation to attend the games.