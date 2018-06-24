Demin, Weatherby Picked in 4th Round of NHL Draft

Slava Demin will be heading into the system of the defending Western Conference champs after being picked with the sixth pick of the fourth round. The Las Vegas Golden Knights took the defenceman with the 99th pick overall. Jasper Weatherby was taken just three picks later by the San Jose Sharks. The two were the only Wenatchee Wild players selected during the 2018 NHL Draft over the weekend. Demin currently has a commitment to play hockey at the prestigious Denver University program while Weatherby will play at the University of North Dakota.