Demo work underway where bank will rebuild on same location

Out with the old and in with the new. Demolition work is underway on Washington Federal Bank’s branch at the corner of 9th street and Wenatchee Ave. Bank officials announced plans earlier this summer to close the branch and construct a new building at the site.

The branch closed in early June but maintained an ATM during prep work for the demolition. When construction is completed in summer of 2018, the bank will close it’s downtown Wenatchee location at 30 S. Wenatchee Avenue and serve the Wenatchee area customers from one location.

No changes were announce for Washington Federal’s branches in Leavenworth, Chelan, Omak, Quincy and Moses Lake.