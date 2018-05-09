Democrat in 12th District Race drops out

Chris Goehner has dropped out of the race for the 12th District seat Rep. Cary Condotta will give up this fall. Goehner said he got into the race to counteract Condotta’s advantage of a 16 year incumbency

Goehner was planning to campaign as a Democrat and anticipates other candidates could emerge for Condotta’s seat.

Dr. Ann Diamond of Winthrop is running as an independent and current Wenatchee City Councilwoman Linda Herald announced Monday she will run as a Republican.

Next week is the official filing period for candidates.