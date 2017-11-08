Democrats lead in Senate race and Seattle elects first female mayor in 91 years

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Democrat took a strong lead in a state Senate race that will determine the balance of power at the Washington Capitol. The first posting of ballots show Manka Dhingra leading Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund with 55 percent of the vote. If the results hold and the Washington Senate flips, the state will join Oregon and California with Democratic one-party rule in both legislative chambers and the governor’s office.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan took a strong early lead Tuesday night in a Seattle race for mayor that will give the booming liberal city its first female mayor since the 1920s. Ninety-one years after Seattle elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, early returns were showing Durkan had captured more than a 20-point lead with nearly 61 percent of the first votes tallied in the all mail-in election. Urban planner Cary Moon had tallied just over 39 percent of the vote.

Voters statewide were rejecting three non-binding advisory ballot issues including the K-12 plan drafted by lawmakers to address the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision. The voters seemed to reject the idea of expanding collection of online sales taxes and another to increase a tax to some commercial fishing licenses.