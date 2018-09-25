Demolition Work Possible Source of Commercial Fire

Chelan and Douglas County Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on South Columbia Street this morning. The building at 1028 South Columbia Street is owned by Mike Walker and was used mostly for storage “We were tearing out one of the walls and something sparked material in an old paint booth” Walker said only one employee was inside and reported the fire after exiting the building.

Chelan County #1 Deputy Fire Chief Mike Burnett confirmed the likely cause. He said the fire appeared to start when sparks or something ignited layers of old lacquer on the walls of a spray booth under demolition in the former cabinet shop. Burnett said Lifeline Ambulance personnel who were first to arrive on scene reported smoke was billowing from an open bay door and exterior vents of the building. There were no injuries.

An automatic sprinkler system helped fire crews knock down the flames and Burnett described the damage as minimal.