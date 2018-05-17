latest News

Deputies Looking for Suspects in Chelan Golf Course Burglary

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Posted By: Dylan Carder May 17, 2018

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a couple of suspects who burglarized the Chelan Golf Course early Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chris Forman says they loaded $20,000 worth of tools from a security shed into a U-Haul stolen out of Entiat. They then drove the U-Haul through the entrance to the golf cart storage area and stole multiple sets of golf clubs.

The two male suspects also stole a white Ford Ranger with the City of Chelan logo on it. Both the U-Haul and the Ranger were found unoccupied in King County.

These pictures are from surveillance video at the Chelan Golf Course.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

 

If you have any information that can help the investigation, call the detective tip line at 509-667-6845. Reference case #18C04611.

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Deputies Looking for Suspects in Chelan Golf Course Burglary"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*