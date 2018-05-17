Deputies Looking for Suspects in Chelan Golf Course Burglary

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a couple of suspects who burglarized the Chelan Golf Course early Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chris Forman says they loaded $20,000 worth of tools from a security shed into a U-Haul stolen out of Entiat. They then drove the U-Haul through the entrance to the golf cart storage area and stole multiple sets of golf clubs.

The two male suspects also stole a white Ford Ranger with the City of Chelan logo on it. Both the U-Haul and the Ranger were found unoccupied in King County.

These pictures are from surveillance video at the Chelan Golf Course.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, call the detective tip line at 509-667-6845. Reference case #18C04611.