Deputies Looking for Items Stolen from Soap Lake

The following is a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office:

Grant County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help locating several pieces of personal property stolen from a home east of Soap Lake.

The burglary happened between March 1 and 16, and thieves left very little behind.

Deputies are asking the public, including those who operate trade shops and swap meets, to be on the lookout for any new or recent sightings or transactions involving:

• Indian artifacts

• Shop tools (DeWalt brand with green paint on the batteries)

• Horse tack including saddles, bridles, halters and blankets

• Winchester lever action 25/35 rifle (and other rifles)

• Fur coat

• Personal photographs – some very old

• Polaris Ranger ATV – green in color

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 18GS02999. Tip sters can remain anonymous.