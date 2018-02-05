Deputies seek wounded suspect in shooting

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a Moses Lake man they believe was shot and is injured so investigators are asking the public for help finding him.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office released details of a shooting in which Deputies were called about 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon to Neppel Road Northeast and Road 10.4-Northeast at the public fishing access road. There were reports of multiple shots exchanged between the occupants of two moving vehicles.

One person – the driver of one of the vehicles and a suspected shooter – is unaccounted for and likely injured. That person, Matthew Low of Moses Lake, was last seen in the area of Road D.6-Northeast in the McConihe Flats area. There is evidence suggesting he sustained a gunshot wound and deputies are worried for Lowe’s safety and have been searching the area where he was last seen. It’s unknown if Low is still in the area or if he was driven away from the area. Anyone with information on Low’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

The male driver of the other vehicle who is also a suspected shooter, Patrick Pearson of Moses Lake, was shot in the arm. He was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake and later released. At the time he was released, investigators did not have any probable cause to arrest him. Overnight, investigators determined they had probable cause for Pearson’s arrest in connection to this incident.

The motive for the incident appears to be an ongoing dispute between Pearson and Low.

Matthew Low is 29-years-old, 5’10” tall and 180 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. Low has ties to the Spokane area.

Patrick Pearson is 45-years-old, 5’07” tall and 150 lbs. with red hair (possibly shaved head) and hazel eyes.

Foreman said the investigation continues and deputies plan to release more information later. Anyone with information for detectives should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crime tips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous