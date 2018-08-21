Deputy Wins Spot on November Ballot

Primary Election results were certified Tuesday and Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jennifer Tyler received enough write in ballots to earn a spot on the November General Election ballot. Tyler is challenging incumbent Sheriff Brian Burnett who said the fact he will have an opponent does not change his campaign strategy, “We’re just going to move forward in a positive light” Burnett added “hopefully some good things will come out in the campaign that can be implemented in the Sheriff’s Office”

Tyler garnered a total of 620 votes or just under five percent. She needed write in ballots with her name on a minimum of one percent of the ballots cast in the Sheriff’s race to qualify for the General Election. She was not available for a comment on Tuesday’s certified election results

Tyler was awarded over a half million dollars in a civil lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office over her firing under a previous administration and claims of unfair treatment under Burnett’s watch, which he disputes.

Burnett said having an opponent is a positive development and campaigning has allowed him to connect with the community and test both his level of support and of the command staff at the Sheriff’s Office. Burnett said citizens have given a very positive feedback on the culture in the Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Burnett 12,573 95.36%

Jennifer Tyler 620 4.64%