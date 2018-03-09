Developers Propose New Wenatchee Hotel

Wenatchee could be getting a new hotel. Developers Steven and Tanya Tramp of Princess Properties are proposing a 103 room, four-story hotel next door to Comfort Suites, which they also own. The franchise name has yet to be announced.

Groundbreaking could be scheduled as early as April. Once that happens, work is expected to be complete within 10 months. Princess Properties has owned and operated hotels in the Wenatchee Valley for nearly 30 years.

In a release, Princess Properties says the hotel is expected to attract typical travelers and families that are looking for a quiet, efficient, ethical vacation experience. The Tramps say they will continue to support the local community by hiring local, buying local and banking local.