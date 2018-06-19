Distracted Driver Rams WSP Patrol Car, Nearly Hits Flagger

A 39 year old Bothell man has charges pending after hitting a Washington State Patrol car on SR 28 six miles east of Quincy at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Alphonso Goudeaux was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer going eastbound at milepost 36 when he approached a construction zone.

Trooper Jeff Anderson was stopped by a flagger when he noticed something in his rear view mirror. “I noticed within 100 to 200 feet behind me was a giant F-350 bearing down on me at 60 miles per hour.”

Anderson says he was able to move enough to avoid a direct hit, but the truck did strike the right rear of his patrol car. However, the impact projected the truck across both lanes of traffic and into the westbound ditch.

A flagger had to dive out of the way to avoid being struck. Anderson says it came within inches of hitting the flagger.

Anderson and the flagger were not injured. Goudeaux was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata with minor injuries. Anderson says Goudeuax admitted he wasn’t paying attention before the accident occurred.