DNR Assumes Control of Flood Response in Okanogan County

The Department of Natural Resources is taking over control of the flood response operations in Okanogan County. More than 100 DNR firefighters have arrived in the area to assist with flood control.

On Saturday, Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in Ferry, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties after rapidly melting snowpack and rain caused flooding on the Okanogan River.

In addition to the Incident Management Team, ten 10-person firefighting crews were deployed from DNR-operated correctional camps. Although the primary role of DNR camp crews is fire suppression, they are also trained to respond to hazards such as flooding.

DNR crews will fill and place sandbags and work to divert water flow by constructing and reinforcing water-channeling infrastructure.