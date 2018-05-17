latest News

DNR, Forest Service on Peavine Canyon Fire

Google maps marker shows the location of the fire west of Number 2 Canyon Trailhead

Posted By: Dave Bernstein May 17, 2018

A fire was reported in the Peavine Canyon area southwest of Wenatchee on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnathan Nash, a supervisor with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said this morning,  the fire  was estimated at three and a half acres and was burning in grass, brush and slash.

The location is northwest of the junction at Number 2 Canyon Road with Forest Service Road #7101.

Crews from DNR and the Forest Service were on the scene most of the night and had constructed a handline around the fire.  Nash said winds were not a factor this morning.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "DNR, Forest Service on Peavine Canyon Fire"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*