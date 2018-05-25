DNR Offering Tips to Avoid Wildfire this Holiday Weekend

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says there has already been 89 wildfires this year. Public Information Officer Dana Leavitt says there are some basics to not have any this weekend.

“You always leave your campfires totally out. Don’t walk away from them. Make sure they’re out by using water, stir it up with a shovel and make sure that the fire is not warm at all. Second I’d like to point out that we really do not want you parking your vehicles on dry vegetation.”

Also spark arrestors should be on and operational for motorcycles and ATVs and don’t drag your chains on a vehicle. If you see a fire, call 911.