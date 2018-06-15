DNR Raises Fire Danger Level in Okanogan County

From a press release – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in cooperation with partnering agencies, is implementing the following changes in the fire danger rating and burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands. Check with local jurisdictions for additional restrictions.

Effective 12:01 a.m. June 15, 2018:

Fire Danger Rating will increase to Moderate in Okanogan, Lincoln, Spokane, and the areas within Stevens County Fire Districts 1 and 2.

Rule burning, small debris disposal fires, are not allowed in Okanogan, Lincoln, Spokane, and the areas within Stevens County Fire Districts 1 and 2.

Written burn permits burning also will no longer be allowed in Okanogan, Lincoln, Spokane, and areas within Stevens County Fire District 1 and 2.

Daily updates on burn restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels map https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/.