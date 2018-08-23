DNR Transfers Engines to Local Fire Agencies

Help is on the way for seven rural fire districts in North Central Washington. As part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) ongoing efforts to strengthen rural fire districts in wildfire-prone areas, the agency has announced the surplus of fire engine at no cost to the fire districts in Okanogan and Stevens County. Three fire districts in Klickitat and Pacific County were also selected to receive engines.

“Local fire districts are invaluable to successful initial attack efforts,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Transferring engines directly to our communities increases the chance of getting wildfires out while they’re still small, thereby reducing the likelihood of the large, costly fires.”

Washington’s fire districts and departments are eligible for DNR’s surplus engines if their county falls under the state average median household income.

In 2017, Washington State Legislature authorized DNR to begin transferring ownership of the agency’s older surplus engines to rural fire districts in wildfire-prone areas. Last year, DNR shared 19 of its engines with local districts and departments.

Local Communities Receiving DNR Engines in 2018;

Okanogan County Fire District 7, 12 and 16

Stevens County Fire District 4, 11 and 13

Ferry-Stevens County Fire District 3 and 8

The Goldendale Fire Department, Klickitat County Fire District 11 and Pacific County Fire District 3 were the other agencies selected for the program