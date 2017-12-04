DOH Proposing a 3rd Sex for Birth Certificates

The Washington State Department of Health is considering adding a third sex designation to birth certificates. DOH will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed addition of a third option for sex designation on the birth certificate.

On October 31, 2017, DOH filed to consider adopting a new rule that would add a new sex designation on birth certificates. The proposed rule includes requirements for individuals to request a change to the sex designation on their birth certificate.

The proposed rule would replace the current department procedure with some modifications. These modifications include removing the requirement for medical verification for adults making a request, expanding the number of providers who can verify the gender change for minors, and adding X as an approved sex designation option.

The public hearing will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 5th. Watch the live stream of the hearing here.