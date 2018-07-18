Donation Made to Help Moses Lake Police K9 Program

The Moses Lake Police Department are getting more help to expand their K9 program after a large donation from local service groups. Kiwanis and Rotary made a $13-thousand donation to the department which will allow them to further develop the K9 program. MLPD’s first K9 officer Chief joined the department in May. They expect to a second K9 before the end of the year. The money was raised through a charity golf tournament as well as donations from local businesses.