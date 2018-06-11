Donors Pave the Way for Thomas Field Upgrades

Paul Thomas Sr. Field has undergone an upgrade with the addition of a new asphalt surface to the concourse area around the gates and seating areas. This improvement will increase safety and accessibility for fans. It was made possible by donations from Beth and Dennis Dobbs of Horan Estates Winery and the Names Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this project to help further enhance our community and support the young athletes who are following their dreams,” said Beth Dobbs, co-owner of Horan Estates Winery.

The AppleSox are matching the donation amount through advertising to promote the Horan Estates Winery through the 2020 season. In addition, the AppleSox will now serve Horan Estates wines at the stadium beginning this summer.

“This is really a huge win-win for fans,” said AppleSox founder Jim Corcoran. “We are extremely grateful for this incredibly generous donation and for the great work done by the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation in coordinating this project.”

From a release by Wenatchee Valley College Foundation