Douglas County Building New Law and Justice Facility

Douglas County is moving forward with the construction of a new Law and Justice Facility to house the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, District Court, Juvenile Probation, IT infrastructure, and future Coroner. This 17,898 square foot facility will be located north of the evidence storage building, directly adjacent to the Public Services Building on 19th Street in East Wenatchee. Construction is estimated to be completed by late spring of 2019. Establishing a campus environment for County services will be convenient for citizens while establishing a more coordinated effort between departments. To ensure public interfacing services are reliable and to enhance stability, Douglas County Information Services infrastructure will be housed in the new Law and Justice Facility.

Extensive repairs are necessary in the current facility on 2nd Street, such as replacement of the roof, HVAC system, and carpeting, as well as employee safety upgrades. Anticipated cost for repairs, upgrades, and remodel exceed one million dollars.

Douglas County will be able to finance the Law and Justice Facility project through existing revenue streams. Douglas County’s conservative budget management practices and use of cash reserves will pay for half of the estimated 8 million dollar project. Current Expense Funds have been earmarked for the Law and Justice Facility and will not affect funding for other projects. Real Estate Excise Tax (REET) revenue, along with money previously spent to rent evidence storage space, will also be used. The County will bond for the remaining balance. The current building on 2nd Street will be sold following completion of the Law and Justice Facility. The proceeds will then be used to buy down the bonds for an early call to save on interest cost.

The new Law and Justice Facility will serve to create a collaborative, cooperative, and effective campus for both the public and employees of Douglas County. In relocating and by taking steps towards streamlining, modernizing, and enhancing operations, Douglas County will ensure it is able to provide citizens with the highest quality service for the next 50 years.

From a release by Douglas County